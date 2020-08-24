Lea Michele welcomes son, first child with husband Zandy Reich

The child is the first child for both Michele, 33, and her beau.

LEA MICHELE RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWING ‘GLEE’ SCANDAL TO SHOW OFF BABY BUMP

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” a source informedPeople Magazine “He’s been an easy baby so far.”

The outlet likewise reports that the child was called Ever Leo.

Michele first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in early May, publishing a picture of herself putting on a blue gown, holding her child bump as she looks adoringly at her growing stomach.

LEA MICHELE IS ‘REACHING OUT’ TO FORMER CO-STARS FOLLOWING ACCUSATIONS OF POOR ON-SET BEHAVIOR: REPORT

“So grateful,” she wrote in the caption, including a yellow heart emoji.

The vocalist has actually showcased her pregnancy often times on social networks ever since.

“Reflection looking a little different these days,” Michele when captioned a post of herself standing in front of a big glass window, looking at her child bump in the reflection.

Michele and Reich revealed their engagement in April 2018 after dating for 2 years and got married almost a year later on in March 2019.