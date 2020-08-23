Lea Michele Welcomes First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are brand-new moms and dads.

The previous Glee star, 33, has actually invited her first child with Reich, 37, who is president of the AYR clothes business, The Hollywood Reporter can validate. The couple is now moms and dads to an infant young boy. A name has yet to be revealed.

Michele shared the pleased news of her pregnancy on Instagram in May in which she published a picture of herself nestling her child bump and writing “so grateful.” Since then, Michele has actually been teasing her son’s arrival in a series of pictures published on her Instagram in which presented with her child bump and quipped, “Getting some extra sleep while I can” or “reflection looking a little different these days.”

Michele and Reich got married in March 2019 after announcing their engagement in April 2018. The couple dated for 2 years prior to the engagement. Michele required to social networks to reveal the news that she stated “yes” to Reich’s proposition with a beachside picture, in which she displayed her diamond ring.

The couple got married in an intimate event in Northern California together with household and friends, consisting of Michele’s previous Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, in addition to her previous Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts, according to People.

This short article initially appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.