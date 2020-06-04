Lea Michele Understudy Says She ‘Threatened To Have People Fired’ When She Was Just 12 YEARS OLD!

Lea Michele‘s professional world continues to burn, as alleged deeds of misbehavior from her past are popping up front and center over and over again…

As we’ve been reporting, the Glee alum was called out this week over her apparently-notorious bad behavior on set. The now-33-year-old TELEVISION star offered up a tepid apology for her so-called misdeeds, skirting around the accusations themselves while delivering a bland show of remorse — now, more people are coming forward with even more stories from days gone by. Uh-oh!

The popular actress’ former childhood understudy has joined the fray, as performer Elizabeth Aldrich took to Twitter on Wednesday with her own insider info. Aldrich claimed that, as Lea’s understudy in a stage production of Ragtime twenty years ago, she was subjected to demeaning and abusive treatment. Aldrich alleged:

“She was absolutely awful to me and ensemble. She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased. I used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things she would do.”

And then the bombshell.

“She was 12.”

I was @LeaMichele’s u/s in Ragtime. She was definitely awful if you ask me and ensemble. She demeaned the crew and threatened to have people fired if she was in anyway displeased. I used to cry each night from the mean and manipulative things she would do. She was 12. She was terrifying pic.twitter.com/pvpOVT3Ehb — Elizabeth Aldrich (@elund88) June 3, 2020

Wow… How terrifying must she have been as a 12-year-old on set to allegedly threaten the jobs of adult crew members?? How do small children even become that demanding? We know there’s a young child stardom factor there, but still… WTF?!

And as if that weren’t jaw-dropping enough, Aldrich replied to a follower with much more alleged behind-the-scenes info, tweeting in agreement that Lea’s behavior “should have been checked” back then, and adding (below):

“Of course, I was only 10, but even my friends who caused her on S.A. [Spring Awakening] felt intimidated coming forward. Actors are often silenced but I’m glad her abuse has been taken to light and hope that she has a real hard look at herself and ameliorates her ways.”

DAYUM!!!

So much s**t is arriving at light! These allegations about Michele continue steadily to spread across multiple productions, and from multiple each person. Even those people who have come to the one-time Glee star’s defense haven’t exactly done so with the strongest of rebuttals focused on the accusations themselves, ya know?!

All in most, this is not an excellent look for Lea — specially considering her first apology fell short in so many ways. But hey, at least she’s got former Glee co-star Dean Geyer on her behalf side, right? …Surely that counts for something?

What do U contemplate this continued controversy, Perezcious readers?? Surely Lea Michele must want the nasty old nostalgia to go away ASAP, but it seems like these stories are only gaining steam as more former cast mates pop up with increased tales of apparent bad behavior and rumored behind-the-scenes drama.

How do U see this one playing out, y’all? Is Lea’s career over?? Sound OFF with your undertake everything listed below in the comments section!!!