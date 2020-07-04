Lea Michele returns to social media following ‘Glee’ scandal to show off baby bump

Michele’s big get back came in the shape of an Instagram Story, including multiple shots of a hiking trail. The final pic she posted to the photo-sharing app showed her walking down a hill donning a black face mask, sports bra, and matching leggings. Her baby bump was on full display.

Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. But her pregnancy was compounded by drama last month when former “Glee” star Samantha Marie Ware called out the actress to make her life on the set of the most popular TV series a “living hell.”

Since then, a handful of Michele’s other co-stars have spoken out with similar accusations. Such celebs have included fellow “Glee” stars Alex Newell and Heather Morris, in addition to stars from other shows and Michele’s time on Broadway.

The scandal began when Michele, like many in Hollywood, shared a post on her behalf Twitter meant for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Ware responded to the tweet to air some dirty laundry from behind the scenes of “Glee” Season 6.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” she wrote. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S— IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Fellow “Glee” cast member Alex Newell responded in support of Ware’s tweets with two gifs from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Meanwhile, actor Dabier Snell, who had a guest role on the series, tweeted that Michele didn’t let him sit at a lunch dining table with other cast members when that he was on set.

“I’m with you my sister,” Dabier in response to Ware’s tweet. “I had a similar experience with her that was distasteful.”

The accusations led to Michele releasing an apology, saying she was sorry for causing any harm to Ware. She also said she didn’t remember it but insisted that’s “not really the point.”

“What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele, 33, wrote in a statement. “One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”

Her statement continued: “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

However, earlier this week, Craig Ramsay, among her Broadway co-stars, referred to the “Glee” alum as a “despicable human being” on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

The Broadway actor also dubbed Michele as “one of the most entitled people” he’s met.

He added: “I think she has lost touch with reality.”

Ramsay claimed to be around Michele when she learned that she would maintain “Glee” and said “she was possessed with this.” Michele has yet to respond publicly to Ramsay’s claims.

