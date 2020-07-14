Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith & Naya Rivera With Heartbreaking Photo Tribute As More Castmates Speak Out

So much grief… and so many powerful memories of better times gone by…

The tributes continue to roll in for Naya Rivera, who was found dead in California’s Lake Piru on Monday after an exhaustive five-day search following her disappearance. And now, for the last 24 hours, former Glee castmates and other celebs have shared their love and condolences for the late mother and TV star.

Related: Everything We Know So Far About Naya Rivera’s Shocking Death

Most notably, Lea Michele shared three new images of tribute, both for Rivera and for the late Cory Monteith, who passed away exactly seven years to the day.

On Monday afternoon, the Glee alum remembered her co-star with a beautiful black and white pic on her Instagram Stories, as you can see (below):

In case you missed it, Lea deleted her Twitter earlier this week after she was apparently bullied for not speaking out about her former co-worker.

She flanked the pic with two others, as well — one candid old shot of ex-boyfriend Monteith holding a bouquet of flowers:

…As well as another snap of what appears to be the Glee cast sitting together and collectively overlooking the ocean:

Such a tough, tough time for everyone who loved Rivera — and Monteith, too.

Related: Naya’s Last Text Before Death Gave Investigators Insight In Where To Look

And as you can imagine, Lea was far from the only one to pay tribute over the last day of mourning. Other Glee stars, fellow TV actors and performers, and celebs and public figures from all walks of life are celebrating Rivera’s life and mourning her untimely death right now.

Actor/producer Jenna Ushkowitz called Rivera a “force” who “radiated with love behind closed doors” in a touching post celebrating the star’s life:

“There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors.

I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.

You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.”

Wow.

Actress Becca Tobin recalled Rivera as a “superstar” who had “nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl,” only to find the late actress to be one of the sweetest souls she’s encountered in the industry:

Very touching!

Demi Lovato paid her own special tribute to Rivera, as well, showcasing the star’s “groundbreaking” role in normalizing love and relationships for “closeted queer girls like me” in a Monday night remembrance post:

RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 14, 2020

Awww…

Kevin McHale shared a truly heartbreaking post remembering all of Naya’s best qualities, at one point writing:

“I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to ‘look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.’ Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever.”

Wow!

McHale continued on from there, adding:

“If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.”

Such a heavy, meaningful thing to write. Truly heartbreaking to lose someone like that so early in her life…

Amber Riley posted video of Naya and her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey singing together as the actress called the late star her “favorite duet partner.”

Finally, fellow Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. offered up his own special set of condolences, too, writing:

“I’m failing miserably to process this news. I always imagined old future senior moments where we would hear your infectious laughter down the hall knowing that our funny bone was in for a treat. To many people, myself included, you were the life of the party. Not only able to rock when fun was to be had after a long day, but that shining friend that was always willing to listen, offer sympathy, perspective, and at times give much needed levity to any situation.”

Wow.

Clearly, Naya Rivera touched quite a few lives during her time in this world. Taken together, it’s quite the achievement to see so many people remember her so fondly like this. Rest in peace, Naya…