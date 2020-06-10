Lea Michele Has Been ‘Reaching Out’ After Former Co-Stars Accuse Her Of Bullying!

Are Lea Michele’s bullying days over?

A supply instructed Us Weekly the Glee alum is hoping to study from her previous errors weeks after former co-stars put her on blast for allegedly making a hostile work surroundings.

Related: Cory Monteith Allegedly Comforted An Actress Lea Called ‘Ugly’!

The insider shared:

“This experience has made her reevaluate her behavior in the past. This has been a serious learning lesson and she is committed to making these adjustments as a complete life change for the future. She is listening to those who have come forward and has been reaching out to initiate open and honest conversations.”

For those that don’t know, the 33-year-old actress’ solemn Black Lives Matter tweet backfired when it impressed former co-star Samantha Ware to publicly name Lea out for her previous conduct.

The 28-year-old actress wrote in response:

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD.”

More of Lea’s co-stars chimed in after Ware’s claims made headlines. Spring Awakening actor Gerard Canonico alleged the actress was “nothing but a nightmare” to the understudy forged of the Broadway present, whereas Glee alum Heather Morris famous Lea was “unpleasant to work with.” Elizabeth Aldrich, the Emmy nominee’s understudy in Ragtime, stated she “used to cry every night from the mean and manipulative things” Michele allegedly did.

Michele broke her silence on the claims shortly after HelloFresh introduced it was ending its partnership along with her, admitting she “clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.” She stated in an Instagram submit:

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

Meanwhile, one other supply who beforehand labored with the star instructed Us that she was “completely self-obsessed” and “she did not discriminate” when it got here to abusing others.

Related: Amber Riley Doesn’t ‘Give A S**t’ About Lea Accusations

The insider stated:

“It didn’t matter if you were young or old, black or white — it’s just kind of her world.”

In different phrases: she was terrible to everybody!

Who do U assume Lea has “reached out to” within the wake of this scandal, Perezcious readers?