Lea Michele Gives First Peek At Newborn Son – Look!

Aww!!

Lea Michele shared the first peek at her newborn son, Ever Reich, on Wednesday to Instagram after his birth simply a couple of days previously on August 20.

Related: Beauty Biz Insiders Claim Lea Has A Toxic History Within Their Industry, Too!

Along with a sweet black and white picture including his foot, together with the hands of his mother and papa Zandy Reich, the Glee alum composed:

“ForEver grateful for this true blessing”

Take a try to find yourself (listed below):

Miz Michele has actually been incredibly low- secret on social networks over the previous couple of months after the fall- out from numerous allegations about her on- set habits, consisting of “traumatic microaggressions” and more. However, it appears she’s doing her finest to put things behind her and is concentrating on this “blissful” brand-new chapter, as an expert shared (listed below) with E! News:

“They are at home bonding with the baby and resting. He has been very calm so far and sleeps a lot.”

Right now, “they are establishing a routine and keeping things very peaceful,” with some aid from Lea’s mommy. But Reich is likewise on daddy task! The source included:

“Zandy has been incredible, and they are doing everything together. He steps in whenever Lea needs an extra hand and wants to be there at all times.”

Shortly after Ever’s arrival, a confidant echoed the exact same beliefs …