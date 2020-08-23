Lea Michele Gave Birth To Her First Baby — Details!

Lea Michele is the most recent superstar to bring to life her first kid!

The starlet invited a baby young boy with spouse Zandy Reich back on August 20, according to a source who talked to People about the subtle birth and its after-effects! For those who do not keep in mind, the couple wed in Napa Valley in March 2019, revealing their pregnancy practically precisely a year later on.

There isn’t yet much to rave the baby young boy– we do not understand his name or truly anything else besides the reality that he was obviously born back onThursday However, the expert did meal on his 3 days in this world up until now, and it seems like it’s been smooth cruising for the delighted couple and their brand-new kid, as you can see (listed below)

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Awww!!! Love it!

Little information had actually been learnt about her bun in the oven, though one expert explained the experience in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as an “incredible” time for her:

“Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy. She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions.”

Additionally, the source included how Lea struck time out on the …