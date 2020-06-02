Lea Michele DROPPED By HelloFresh Sponsorship Amid Racism Accusations

Not solely are followers over Lea Michele, however manufacturers she works with are too!

In gentle of accusations made by her former Glee co-star Samantha Ware, the 33-year-old has been dropped by HelloFresh, a weekly meal-delivery service, which she incessantly companions with on Instagram.

As the controversy grew on social media and extra former forged members got here out with their very own tales of merciless habits, a former fan tweeted on the firm:

“@HelloFresh should probably cut ties with @LeaMichele …it’s only a matter of time before people stop buying your products bc you support her #hellofresh #LeaMicheleIsOverParty”

Luckily, they had been already on it! The model replied:

“HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

Ouch!

Her most up-to-date put up in collaboration with the corporate was barely two weeks in the past:

Lea has but to publicly deal with the controversy which erupted over the previous day after Ware tweeted out allegations (under) on Monday towards Miz Michele:

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [sic] HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS [sic] THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

This got here in response to a tweet made by the momma-to-be, who shared on May 29:

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter”

Ware appeared in 11 episodes of Glee, however her tweet acquired help from some sequence regulars! Amber Riley, who portrayed Mercedes Jones, tweeted out a number of very telling GIFs:

Seems like she’s acquired some tea to spill… But it doesn’t even cease there!!

Alex Newell, who portrayed Wade “Unique” Adams for 3 years, shared a number of of his personal reactions — and unfollowed Lea on the social media platform:

More data got here out from Dabier, who shared that the present’s lead wouldn’t let him sit along with his fellow actors:

“GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” F**Okay YOU LEA”

Sounds like some actual life Mean Girls s**t!! Man, it seems she was the one dumping slushes on folks all alongside!

Jeanté Goldlock, who labored as an additional on the FOX sequence, recalled being known as “cockroaches”:

“did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo…”

Lea has some MAJOR apologizing to do, although we’re not too certain if anybody will settle for it at this level…

