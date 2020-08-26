Le Mans entry down to 59 cars as Carlin withdraws

The British team has scratched the Dallara P217 due to have been driven by Ben Barnicoat, Jack Manchester and one to-be-confirmed driver for the same financial reasons that have prevented it from racing in the opening rounds of the European Le (*59*) Series.

Team boss Trevor Carlin told Motorsport.com: “Our sponsors have had to withdraw for COVID-related business reasons; there’s nothing more to it than that.

“The Automobile Club de l’Ouest [Le Mans organiser and WEC promoter] have been really supportive and helped us in every way possible to be there. Our intention is to return and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to earn the right to go.”

Read Also:

Carlin conceded that it was looking unlikely that the team will be able to return to the ELMS with the Dallara for either of the two remaining races after Le (*59*).

The withdrawal of Carlin has reduced the LMP2 class to 23 cars, leaving only one other Dallara in the field – that of regular FIA World Endurance Championship squad Cetilar Racing.

In GTE Am, the withdrawal of the Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE has been counter-balanced by a third Ferrari entry from Iron Lynx, to be driven by Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni and Rino Mastronardi, keeping the class at 22 cars.

Magnussen joins JMW Ferrari squad

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jan Magnussen will…