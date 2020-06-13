Le Mans 24 Hours: How to stream Virtual event online and on TV, start time and full driver entry list

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours could have been postponed till September, yet that will not quit the world finest descending on the Circuit de la Sarthe from their very own living rooms since they take part in typically the virtual variation this weekend break.

On what was expected to become one of the shows on typically the motorsport diary, 50 groups of four motorists will contend through the night inside the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, with a star-studded line-up arranged to contend.

Leading manufacturers Toyota, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche and Corvette have all used multiple groups to obstacle for triumph, which will be break up across a couple of the several normal classes in LMP2 and GTE.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not merely the headlines

Filling nearly all those car seats will be 2 professional motorists and 2 sim racing enthusiasts – past a few conditions – together with names drawn from all the leading classes across the motorsports world.

With F1, WEC, Formula E and IndyCar the type of championships symbolized and protection set to be extensively broadcast all over the world, the event stands to be the largest eSports driving event actually witnessed, and will look to capitalise on the significant increased popularity that will virtual race has skilled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything required to realize.

When is it?

The 24 Hours associated with Le Mans takes place on 13/14 June.

What time will it start and finish?

The contest will get ongoing at the same time as the genuine event has been due to begin, that means a 2pm BST start time (3pm CET) on Saturday evening. The chequered flag will certainly drop adopting the end in the first clapboard after 2pm BST (3pm CET) on Sunday.

How may i watch this?

Read more

In the UK, 10 hours in the race is going to be broadcast on Eurosport over the weekend, with all the entire event available to stream survive on Eurosport Player. The first 2 and the half hrs will be demonstrated from just one:30pm, together with another 2 and the half hrs on through 6pm till 9:30pm. Coverage will certainly resume from 11:30am on Sunday and keep on through to the end in the contest.

The race will also be transmitted entirely on Motorsport.TELEVISION.

How will driver changes job?

With driver adjustments compulsory similar to the real factor, each racing will have to hit at least driving time of four hrs, with an optimum limit associated with seven hrs for each driver.

How realistic does the race become?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual stands to be the current eSports driving event of all time. Refuelling and tyre adjustments will be a requirement to associated with 24 hrs, while destruction will be sufficient to enable cars to recover again to typically the bits regarding repairs. The race overseer will ensure motorists stick to the rules and regulations, during your stay on island will also be full commentary and studio evaluation from professionals in Paris, who will delightful special friends throughout the transmitted via movie chat.

The event will take place on racing sim rFactor a couple of, with an optimum grid associated with 50 groups and the list associated with 10 supplies should any kind of be forced to withdraw.

Driver entry list

LMP2

1. REBELLION WILLIAMS ESPORT (Oreca 07 LMP): Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, Nikodem Wisniewski, Kuba Brzezinski

2. REBELLION WILLIAMS ESPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Gustavo Menezes, Bruno Senna, Petar Brljak, Dawid Mroczek

3. REBELLION WILLIAMS ESPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Yifei Ye, Arthur Rougier, Isaac Price, Jack Keithley

4. BYKOLLES – BURST ESPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri, Jernej Simončič, Jesper Pedersen

6. TEAM PENSKE USA (Oreca 07 LMP2): Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Dane Cameron, Ricky Taylor

7. TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (Oreca 07 LMP2): Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, Maxime Brient

8. TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (Oreca 07 LMP2): Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Kenta Yamashita, Yuri Kasdorp

9. PANIS RACING TRIPLE A (Oreca 07 LMP2): Olivier Panis, Aurélien Panis, Adam Pinczes, Nuno Pinto

10. TOYOTA GAZOO RACING ARG (Oreca 07 LMP2): Nelson Piquet Jr, Julian Santero, Fabrizio Gobbi, Moreno Sirica

12. MPI:ZANSHO USA (Oreca 07 LMP2): Max Papis, Pietro Fittipaldi, Tony Kanaan, Sido Weijer

13. REBELLION WILLIAMS ESPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Agustin Canapino, Jack Aitken, Alex Arana, Michael Romanidis

14. FA/RB ALLINSPORTS ESP (Oreca 07 LMP2): Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Olli Pahkala, Jarl Teien

15. MULTIMATIC ZANSHO CAN (Oreca 07 LMP2): Andy Priaulx, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Epps, Olivier Fortin

16. VELOCE ESPORTS 2 (Oreca 07 LMP2): Norman Nato, Stoffel Vandoorne, Eamonn Murphy, Tomek Poradzisz

17. IDEC SPORT SPORTING (Oreca 07 LMP2): Paul-Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley, Franco Colapinto, Michi Hoyer

18 VELOCE ESPORTS 3 (Oreca 07 LMP2): Sacha Fenestraz, Ryan Tveter, James Baldwin, Tom Lartilleux

20. TEAM REDLINE GBR (Oreca 07 LMP2): Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Atze Kerkhof, Greger Huttu

21. AXLE MOTORSPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Alex Yoong, Alister Yoong, Muhammad Naquib, Mika Hakimi

22. UNITED AUTOSPORTS (Oreca 07 LMP2): Filipe Albuquerque, Alex Brundle, Job van Uitert, Tom Gamble

23. TEAM ROCKET ZANSHO (Oreca 07 LMP2): Jenson Button, Alex Buncombe, Jan von der Heyde, Matt Richards

24. VELOCE ESPORTS 1 (Oreca 07 LMP2): Jean-Eric Vergne, Pierre Gasly, Jarno Opmeer, Isaac Gillissen

30. E-TEAM WRT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin van der Linde, Fabrice Cornelis, Arne Schoonvliet

31. PANIS SPORTING TRIPLE The (Oreca 07 LMP2): Tristan Vautier, Nicolas Jamin, Hany Alsabti, Thibault Cazaubon

33. 2 SEAS MOTORSPORT (Oreca 07 LMP2): Isa Bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Oliver Rowland, Rory MacDuff, Devin Braune

36. SIGNATECH ALPINE ELF (Oreca 07 LMP2): Thomas Laurent, André Negrão, Pierre Ragues, Nicolas Longuet

37. JOTA TEAM REDLINE (Oreca 07 LMP2): Will Stevens, Gabriel Aubry, Aleksi Uusi-jaakkola, Dominik Farber

38. JOTA TEAM REDLINE (Oreca 07 LMP2): Antonio Felix da Costa, Felix Rosenqvist, Rudy vehicle Buren, Kevin Siggy

42. COOL RACING (Oreca 07 LMP2): Nicolas Lapierre, Antonin Borga, Erwan Barbier, Maxime Scalabrini

46. TDS E RACING MOTUL (Oreca 07 LMP2): Larry ten Voorde, Giedo van der Garde, Alex Siebel, Dennis Jordan

50. RICHARD MILLE RACING STAFF (Oreca 07 LMP2): Katherine Legge, Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch, Emily Jones

GTE

51. FERRARI – AF CORSE (Ferrari 488 GTE): Nicklas Nielsen, David Perel, Kasper Stoltze, Matteo Caruso

52. FERRARI – AF CORSE (Ferrari 488 GTE): Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito, David Tonizza

54. STRONG TOGETHER (Ferrari 488 GTE): Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Tony Mella

56. STAFF PROJECT 1 (Porsche 911 RSR): Laurents Hörr, David Kolkmann, Dany Giusa, Lukas Müller

57. TEAM PROJECT 1 (Porsche 911 RSR): Dylan Pereira, Dennis Olsen, Tim Neuendorf, Zbigniew Siara

63. CORVETTE RACING (Corvette C7.R): Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg, Alex Voss, Laurin Heinrich

64. CORVETTE RACING (Corvette C7.R): Tommy Milner, Jan Magnussen, Dennis Lind, Alen Terzic

67. MAHLE RACING TEAM (Aston Martin Vantage GTE): Ferdinand Habsburg, Robert Wickens, Jimmy Broadbent, Kevin Rotting

71. FERRARI – AF CORSE (Ferrari 488 GTE): Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito, Jordy Zwiers

80. R8G ESPORTS TEAM (Corvette C7.R): Daniel Juncadella, Mathias Beche, Erhan Jajovski, Risto Kappet

86. GULF RACING (Porsche 911 RSR): Benjamin Barker, Andrew Watson, Adam Maguire, Eros Masciulli

88. DEMPSEY-PROTON RACING (Porsche 911 RSR): Riccardo Pera, Loek Hartog, Michael Francesconi, Kevin vehicle Dooren

91. PORSCHE ESPORTS TEAM (Porsche 911 RSR): André Lotterer, Neel Jani, Mitchell DeJong, Martti Pietilä

92. PORSCHE ESPORTS TEAM (Porsche 911 RSR): Jaxon Evans, Matt Campbell, Mack Bakkum, Jeremy Bouteloup

93 PORSCHE ESPORTS TEAM (Porsche 911 RSR): Nick Tandy, Ayhancan Güven, Joshua Rogers, Tommy Østgaard

94. PORSCHE ESPORTS TEAM (Porsche 911 RSR): Patrick Pilet, Simona de Silvestro, Martin Krönke, David Williams

95. ASTON MARTIN SPORTING (Aston Martin Vantage GTE): Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook, Lasse Sorensen, Manuel Biancolilla

97. ASTON MARTIN SPORTING (Aston Martin Vantage GTE): Alexander Lynn, Charles Eastwood, Harry Tincknell, Tiziano Brioni

98. ASTON MARTIN SPORTING (Aston Martin Vantage GTE): Darren Turner, Ross Gunn, Jonathan Adam, Giuseppe de Fuoco

99. FEED SPORTING (Corvette C7.R): Simon Pilate, Theo Pourchaire, Axel Petit, Alexandre Vromant