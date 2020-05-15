Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital nurses use decorated masks to ease fears of patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking down any hallway and going into virtually any affected person room of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, it’s clear comprehend it takes a particular variety of particular person to be a nurse.

Two of these nurses, behind their masks, are Kendyl Pearcy and Sarah Sain.

“It’s always a bit nerve-wrecking coming into work just because you never know, and I think that’s the thing with the whole COVID,” Said mentioned. “It’s unpredictable, and we’re not used to it.”

Nurses make rather a lot sacrifices to make life much less scary for his or her small patients—patients who can’t see smiling faces, however now see their nurses and medical doctors carrying masks.

“I wear my mask like I wear my scrubs everyday now,” Pearcy mentioned. “It’s like my attire I have to wear.”

For some kids, face masks will be scary, so Le Bonheur determined to make their masks kid-friendly.

“So now that all of us workers here have to wear masks, it can be scary for some of the kids, so we wanted to make it feel normal for them and make sure they’re not feeling scared or intimidated,” Sain mentioned.

The hospital ordered protecting face masks for the complete workers designed with cartoon characters and different footage.

“A lot of the nurses have started to make interesting, funny masks with pictures and faces on them to help our kids feel a little bit more comfortable,” Dr. Meg West mentioned. “Kids can get scared with the mask. It’s something new.”

The new look is profitable over some patients.

“A lot them when they come in, a lot of their parents are already wearing them or the parents have them wearing one, so it’s starting to become a new normal for everyone,” Sain mentioned.

“When we look at Le Bonheur you see the big ole red heart, so you just come in and give your whole heart the whole entire time,” Pearcy mentioned.