LDR by Baysyx – 16 Pound Weighted Twin Size Blanket | Even Weight Distribution & Plush Snuggly Soft Exterior, Superior Relaxation & Calming Comfort for Adults (Castlerock)



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 02,2020 22:54:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Heavyweight Design

Are you looking for an extra heavyweight weighted blanket?

Most twin size designs go up to a max of 10 or 12 pounds. Ours goes a full 16 pounds, making it more soothing with better weight distribution over your entire body.

Because of the higher weight, this blanket is best used on adults over 120 lbs.

Please supervise anyone under the age of 18 while they use it.

Durable Olefin Fiber Lining

The high quality weighted material sits snugly inside a 100% Olefin fiber lining. Olefin is known for being highly durable and highly comfortable.

This means you won’t have any leakage or uneven distribution of the weighted beads.

Plush & Snuggly

We use a super soft polyester outer shell and plush interior filling that traps heat while still being breathable and comfortable for all year round use.

You’ll absolutely love the feel and texture of this blanket on your skin and body.

Better Sleep

Weighted blankets don’t just help with anxiety. They also help get you into a deep zen like state before drifting off to sleep.

That means you can fall asleep faster and are less likely to wake in the middle of the night. Sleep is vital so get the best sleep you possibly can.

THE KEY COMPONENTS



The LDR by Baysyx Weighted Blanket features hypo-allergenic and non-toxic materials. Unlike others, our glass bead filling is silent to ensure quiet while you unwind and relax. Our hi-density soft plush cover features a quilted design for an even distribution of filling throughout the blanket.

SOOTHE & RELAX



Feel anxious? stressed? can’t sleep? Our weighted blanket is essential for anyone who craves relaxation! With its gentle, soothing pressure, the LDR by Baysyx Weighted Blanket is perfect for anytime you want to de-stress and relax- while watching TV, reading a book, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee.

PREMIUM GLASS BEAD FILL



The LDR by Baysyx Weighted Blanket filling is compromised of only the finest quality glass beads. Our quilted blanket design ensures a smooth uniform fill throughout with silent-moving glass beads, providing you with the ultimate peace and quiet you need!

SEE THE DIFFERENCE



Unlike other blanket fillings, our glass beads are made of non-toxic glass, shaped into a small, fine texture to prevent unwanted bulkiness. The very fine texture of these glass beads help to create an extra smooth, evenly distributed fill throughout the blanket, creating the perfect balance.

✅ SUPERIOR RELAXATION – Enjoy supreme comfort and relaxation with our 16 pound weighted twin size blanket designed to expertly distribute weight evenly for adults weighing between 130-190 pounds. The twin size design is perfect for beds or as a living room couch throw blanket.

✅ 3 BEAUTIFUL COLORS – Mix and match our luxury colors to fit the personality and design of your living space or bedroom. We offer gorgeous Castlerock Grey, Turtledove Cream or our True Navy Blue. We use breathable polyester outer lining that is stain resistant, so your colors always look great.

✅ SLEEP BETTER – Weighted blankets are incredible for anyone who wants help falling asleep faster and easier. The soothing compression gently lulls you to sleep or helps you relax and unwind after a long stressful day.

✅ AMAZING GIFT – Give a thoughtful and luxurious housewarming or new apartment present. Twin size blankets can be used on any size bed, couch, sofa or even large living space chair. Whoever receives this high quality weighted blanket made from non toxic materials will adore the soft calming texture.

✅ READY TO USE – Many weighted blankets require an additional duvet or outer slip cover. Ours is fully functional from the day you receive it…no other purchase necessary. Join thousands of happy, calm and well rested customers…Click Add-to-Cart to Order Your 16 pound weighted twin blanket Today!