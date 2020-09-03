LB LIEBIG Women’s Smart Watch, Waterproof Smartwatch Activity Fitness Tracker and Heart Rate Monitor Message Call Reminder Tracker Step Counter Compatible with Android Phones and iPhones



Price: $49.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 04:09:59 UTC – Details)



Product description:

The LB LIEBIG brand smart watch has great value for the excellent user experience of the buyer. This watch is designed for women and men a romantic trend. This function is to become a doctor of female life, to control your physical state at any time. Each period is well known and makes your life more regular and orderly. The unique design, exquisite workmanship, high quality material and colorful function perfect for all kinds of activities and occasions indoors and outdoors. This watch offers a great softness and comfort. It is a watch that should not be missed, it is worth getting it and as an excellent choice for gifts. Smart Watches Highlights:

Waterproof: IP68 water resistant allows swimming, showering and up to 3 meters of diving.

Four periods: menstrual period, pregnancy preparation, pregnancy period and maternal period.

Soft strap, comfortable to wear and durable.

Modern and casual style, it shows personality.

Super light, it does not add volume or load to your wrist. Smart Water Specifications:

Pink colour.

Gender: Woman Men

Style: modern and casual

Movement: Japanese quartz

Case thickness: 8.5 mm

Diameter of the box: 39.5 mm

Product weight: 31 g

Water resistant depth: IP68

Fitness Trackers Material:

Type of closure: buckle

Shape of the watch: round

Housing material: 6063 aviation aluminum

Belt material: environmentally friendly silicone Health Smartwatch Packing list:

1 smart watch

1 charger

1 instruction manual

1 gift box

IP68 WATERPROOF:

running watch women,It not only adapts to daily use. The IP68 raincoat allows swimming, showering and diving up to 3 meters

Notifications: Receive the incoming phone calls, SMS messages and emails with text, as well as notifications from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snap and other mobile apps, without missing any important messages

Functions for Women: Help record a woman’s menstrual cycle and it appears only if the sex was set as female. Each phase of the menstrual cycle will be shown on the tracker screen with different icons which can be turned on or turned off in the app

All-day Activity Tracker: Know how many steps you took, how much distance you covered and how many calories you burned in a day. You can also record this information separately in an exercise or training including your real-time heart rate

More Practical Designs: The B36 fitness watch is IP68 waterproof and can be worn in the shower and during swimming. It is 1.1oz ultra lightweight for long wearing and has an IPS color display for clarity. Other practical functions, such as camera remote control, sedentary alert, and silent alarm allow you to benefit more