Lazuli strikes in Scurry contest | Racing News

Lazuli made every one of the running to claim a cosy victory in the Unibet Scurry Stakes at Sandown.

Second in a strong Newmarket handicap last weekend, Charlie Appleby had no qualms in turning him out again quickly.

Bounced out of the stalls by William Buick, that he grabbed the far rail and was well in control at halfway.

Buick was looking around for non-existent dangers on the 15-8 favourite and carrying out a squeeze, that he shot clear leaving others for dust.

Lazuli drifted to the centre of the track close home, but given he was so far free from Keep Busy – three and a half lengths – it made no difference.

Market rival Sunday Sovereign missed the kick and was always on the rear foot, trailing in last while Dream Shot, who had run well on his comeback in Group company, always seemed to be going a stride too fast.

Buick said: “He ran well at Newmarket last week-end and that he was great today, extremely swift.

“He gave me a good feel and returning from six to five now, he’ll be a good sprinter.

“He would stay six, but he’s quick enough for five and you can ride him with that little more confidence he will get home.

“For a relatively inexperienced horse, he’s lots of race experience and obviously a lot of speed.

“I thought it was a good race, I didn’t think it would be possible for him, but that he handled it well.

“He had a wind op since he disappointed by the end of last season and obviously it has worked well.

“He’s a three-year-old sprinter, that he feels like a suitable sprinter and I can only see him improving. I certainly wouldn’t want to set any limits on how high I think he is able to go.

“Charlie will make a plan, but the programme is pretty tricky for three-year-old sprinters. I think he’s a very nice horse in the making, that’s for sure.”

Rest of Sandown review

Charlie Appleby’s Well Of Wisdom won a hotly-contested Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap Stakes by a short head as Sandown Park hosted racing for the very first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

It was William Buick’s third victory on the Oasis Dream colt, nonetheless it was definately not straightforward with a stewards’ inquiry needed after thewinner clashed with Surf Dancer, who in turn linked to the rail and finished fourth.

Well Of Wisdom were able to hold on to victory with the help of a photograph finish prior to the Ralph Beckett-trained Tomfre.

Racing came back to the Esher course with the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day EBF Maiden Stakes, nonetheless it was slightly delayed as a result of some trouble at the stalls

Both Fernando Rah and Liberty Bay were withdrawn from the beginning, leaving Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance to beat two rivals for an easy success/.

Sean Levey said of the 10-11 chance: “It was fairly straightforward once the other two horses came out.

“She was in command from the get-go and she did it convincingly in the end and could be a nice filly going forward.”

On only three runners engaging, the jockey added: “Racing is one particular games where in lots of areas it does not allow for half measures, so with two (handlers) inevitably it is a lot harder to obtain horses that way into the stalls.

“Lucky enough, Richard Hannon’s get in the stalls pretty much and we don’t have that issue. It is a downer for the horses that don’t go in, but it’s also one particular things.

“It’s an eye-opener maybe for some people that horses probably need an extra work at home on that kind of thing without knocking them, but there’s absolutely no doubt four (handlers) is certainly better than two.

“There will always be horses more difficult than others to get in and with the rule as it is, it is not going to be the greatest thing for them.”

Hannon and Levey could actually double up with victory in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes through Manigordo.

The Kitten’s Joy colt showed why he was the 2-11 favourite, despite a strong run from Owen Burrows’ Taawfan.

Levey said: “I think he’s done that fairly well. I think you might say the second reason is a nice horse as well, very first time out in order to complete as close as that he did if you ask me.

“He has done everything right today, settled, laid back and done pretty much everything in his stride, so he should be able to run well for the rest of the year.”