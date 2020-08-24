Lawyers sound alarm on welfare of former Saudi crown prince

Lawyers representing Saudi Arabia’s former crown prince stated they were significantly worried about his health and wellbeing, declaring that Prince Mohammed bin Nayef had actually not been enabled check outs by his individual physician which his location stayed unidentified 5 months after he was apprehended.

The legal agents, who asked not to be determined due to the fact that of the level of sensitivity of the case, informed the Financial Times that his household have actually not had the ability to visit him because security forces apprehended the prince, his bro, Prince Nawaf, and his uncle Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz in March.

“They don’t know where he’s being held, all the phone conversations [with the prince] are very superficial, this is quite a dire situation,” the lawyers stated. “Nobody can see him. They [the princes] haven’t been officially charged.”

Both Prince Mohammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed were thought about possible competitors to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, whose quick increase to power shocked the standard succession procedure. He prospered Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, 60, as crown prince in June 2017 and the latter was thought to have actually been quickly held under home arrest and removed of all his powers.

The princes were on a retreat in the desert when they were apprehended in March …