Lawyers report ‘gross violation’ of ex-minister Gagik Khachatryan’s right to health – Panorama

The group of attorneys for Armenia’s former Finance Minister and former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan launched on Thursday an pressing report to the justice minister. Below is the complete textual content of the attorneys’ assertion:

“We inform you that the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization and the RA Penitentiary Service are blatantly and gravely violating detainee Gagik Khachatryan’s constitutional right to health, thus jeopardizing his life and health.

Since it develop into clear after the May 22, 2020 occasions that the RA Ministry of Justice promptly reacts to Gagik Khachatryan’s attorneys’ public reviews on the illegal actions in opposition to him, we hope that the RA Ministry of Justice will react promptly additionally on this scenario the place an RA citizen’s life and health are threatened, and can take instant motion to cease the illegal actions.

Thus:

1. According to the medical historical past supplied by the Astghik Medical Center upon Gagik Khachatryan’s launch from the hospital, he had acquired complete remedy agreed upon by neurologists, neurosurgeons, trauma specialists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and urologists, in addition to rehabilitative kinesiotherapy and physiotherapy. He had been beneath fixed supervision of these specialists.

According to the identical medical historical past, Gagik Khachatryan is launched from the neurology division on the idea of the Prison Medical Center’s director’s letter quantity E-863 on the suitable remedy and his reference to a consilium resolution of April 8, 2020, to proceed the remedy within the aforementioned medical facility, if required. According to a conclusion of the medical consilium, created on the idea of the RA Minister of Health’s Order Number 1206-A of 7 April, 2020 to consider Gagik Khachatryan’s health situation, dated on 8 April 2020 and cited within the director’s letter and the medical historical past, Gagik Khachatryan is identified with a “spinal cavity stenosis on the C5-C6 degree, with a surgical intervention (discectomy and endoprosthesis between discs), with a growing cervical radiculopathy, poliradiculopathy confirmed by EOG, with muscular sub-atrophy and a average motor operate impairment of the decrease extremities. Lacunar ischemic modifications in a number of areas of the mind.

He additionally suffers from a pronounced defarthrosis of each knee joints, with a average impairment of his capacity to stand and stroll.”

Based on the above, the consilium had concluded that the affected person “requires a neck stenosis surgery. He is recommended to continue the therapy and rehabilitative kinesiotherapy before the surgery.”

The aforementioned medical paperwork make it clear that Gagik Khachatryan want additional remedy, and he was launched from the hospital on the idea of the Prison Medical Center’s director’s assurances that he’ll proceed to obtain applicable remedy. However, we should inform you that Gagik Khachatryan has not acquired any remedy in any respect for about 6 days, since he was moved from Astghik Medical Center to the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary, and he has not been monitored by the specialists talked about within the medical historical past, because the penitentiary doesn’t have such specialists, and it doesn’t have the flexibility to present the aforementioned remedy.

Thus, the Prison Medical Center has failed to present applicable remedy for Gagik Khachatryan. Moreover, we’re satisfied that the RA Penitentiary Service and the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization deliberately preserve creating such circumstances that pose an actual menace to Gagik Khachatryan’s life and health, and trigger him fixed bodily ache and psychological struggling, and are humiliating.

In this regard, we wish to level out the next:

2. Chapter 11, Paragraph 101 of the RA Government’s Decision N 825-N on “Approving the Procedures for the Provision of Medical and Medical-Preventive Services to Detainees and Convicts, the Use of Medical Facilities and on Involvement of Medical Staff” says that “any detainee or convict has the right to use the medical services of any doctor in any medical facility of his/her choice, at his/her own expense, in accordance with the provision of this Chapter, regardless of the existence of such services in the independent State Non-Commercial Organization and the penitentiaries.”

We have cited this resolution in our letters to the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization on 23 May 2020 and have requested the next:

“Immediately switch Gagik Khachatryan to Astghik Medical Center, in order that he can obtain the remedy advisable by the consilium, “ and

“Inform us in writing whether or not the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary has the circumstances and services in place for Gagik Khachatryan’s care, train, and hygiene, in mild of his fixed ache, issue strolling and different issues associated to his health situation, as talked about in his medical paperwork, i.e. circumstances that may forestall his ailing remedy and torture, is not going to trigger further ache and won’t be undignified.

If such circumstances exists, we wish you to present detailed details about them.”

These letters have been left unanswered. Gagik Khachatryan has not been transferred for remedy, and no remedy has been supplied to him. They haven’t confirmed that the aforementioned circumstances are in place within the penitentiary.

Moreover,

On 27 May, 2020, he was moved to Vardashen penitentiary and is presently in worse circumstances, in a room of roughly Four sq. meters, with just one mattress, a small desk and a bathroom seat. The room has no different lodging for hygiene and care and isn’t tailored to an individual who strikes with a walker.

Gagik Khachatryan has been knowledgeable that he shall be saved in these circumstances for about 14 days, with has to do with transferring into a brand new penitentiary and the RA Commandant’s resolution for the aim of stopping the unfold of the brand new coronavirus.

3. Moreover, in accordance to Chapter 1, paragraph 3 of the aforementioned Government Decision N 825-N, “Medical services to detainees and convicts shall be provided by the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization, within the scope for which the Organization has received a license, as provided by legislation. Medical services, for which the Organization has no license, shall be provided by the properly licensed medical facilities (civilian medical facilities), in accordance with the RA legislation and these procedures.”

In our letters of 1 February 2020 and 1 April 2020, we had requested the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization to present the next data in writing: “Does the Prison Medical Center” State Non-Commercial Organization have licenses for the related medical providers, in addition to the related slender specialists and capability? If sure, then please inform us what licenses does the middle have, present us with the details about the slender specialists (their names and details about their expertise).” We haven’t acquired any details about this but. According to our information, the Prison Medical Center State Non-Commercial Organization doesn’t have the related licenses or specialists to present medical providers to Gagik Khachatryan.

4. We would really like to point out that we now have knowledgeable the RA Human Rights Defender’s workers about all of the above and have requested them to go to the Vardashen penitentiary urgently, so as to look at the scenario and to cease the torture.

The above data and extra particulars have been emailed urgently to the RA Ministry of Justice, the Prison Health Center State Non-Commercial Organization and the RA Penitentiary Service. We count on that RA Ministry of Justice and the opposite aforementioned companies will reaffirm that they assure each detainee’s, together with Gagik Khachatryan’s, right to health, as they’ve finished so publically earlier than, and they’ll take instant steps to deal with the aforementioned issues.”