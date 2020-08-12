Lawyers mobilize for an all-out battle over America’s election (Opinion)

But even now, months prior to Election Day, around the nation we are seeing lawsuit about whether countless individuals will have the ability to vote securely by mail as the coronavirus crisis raves on. These cases eventually might identify the result of the 2020 race for the WhiteHouse

.

But Trump’s got an issue here. The president has practically no legal authority over when and how we vote. The Constitution particularly grants Congress the power to set a consistent across the country general election date (so do not take too seriously Trump’s public musings on potentially postponing the election; that would need bulk votes from both the Republican- managed Senate and the Democratic- managed House, which is extremely not likely). And the states hold the power to identify time, location, and way of …

Read The Full Article