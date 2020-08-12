Lawyers mobilize for an all-out battle over America’s election (Opinion)

But even now, months prior to Election Day, around the nation we are seeing lawsuit about whether countless individuals will have the ability to vote securely by mail as the coronavirus crisis raves on. These cases eventually might identify the result of the 2020 race for the WhiteHouse
.
Over the previous couple of months, President Donald Trump has actually made his position clear, introducing progressively frenzied– and wildly inaccurate, practically hallucinogenic– pre-emptive attacks on mail-in ballot. He has declared that the 2020 election will be “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT” in history due to mail-in tally scams; that we could see “20% fraudulent ballots“; that mail-in tallies are safe and secure in Florida (which, as Trump kept in mind, has a Republican guv) however not in Nevada or somewhere else; which “kids go and they raid the mailboxes” to take tallies (who amongst us hasn’t had an insane night of high school festivity where we pilfered mail-in tallies from the next-door neighbors?).
But Trump’s got an issue here. The president has practically no legal authority over when and how we vote. The Constitution particularly grants Congress the power to set a consistent across the country general election date (so do not take too seriously Trump’s public musings on potentially postponing the election; that would need bulk votes from both the Republican- managed Senate and the Democratic- managed House, which is extremely not likely). And the states hold the power to identify time, location, and way of …