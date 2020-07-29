Lawyer: Yerevan appellate court denies second motion to arrest Mikayel Minasyan – Panorama

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the second motion to arrest Armenia’s previous Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan, among his legal representatives, Mihran Poghosyan, stated on Facebook.

Prosecutors had actually appealed the judgment of a lower court declining their ask for Minasyan’s arrest to the Criminal Court of Appeals.

“We had actually consistently mentioned that the second motion to arrest Mikayel Minasyan is unlawful, which was authorized today by the Criminal Court of Appeals,” he composed.

“Obviously, the political authorities of the nation can not endure this circumstance and in the future they will submit to the court the 3rd motion to arrest Mikayel Minasyan, which will be preceded by a news release on ‘another sensational and scandalous revelation’ and ‘comprehensive and objective’ “reports by the Public TV Company and RFE/RL’s Armenian service,” the attorney included.