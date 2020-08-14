Lawyer who took on Chevron in Ecuador is disbarred in New York By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Attorney Steven Donziger talks with press reporters outside the United States Court of Appeals in New York City



By Jonathan Stempel

New York City (Reuters) – Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who invested more than twenty years taking legal action against Chevron Corp (N:-RRB- over contamination in the Ecuadorian tropical rain forest, has actually been disbarred in New York by a state appeals court.

Nine years earlier, Donziger had actually won a $9.5 billion judgment versus Chevron in an Ecuador court, however was not able to implement it after a U.S. judge discovered it had actually been acquired through scams.

In a choice released Thursday, the appeals court faulted Donziger’s “egregious” misbehavior, which it stated consisted of ghostwriting a court specialist’s report, blockage of justice, witness tampering, and judicial browbeating and bribery “which he steadfastly refuses to acknowledge and shows no remorse for.”

Martin Garbus, a lawyer for Donziger, stated in a declaration on Donziger’s Twitter feed that his customer will appeal.

“This is a horrendous decision” that denies Ecuadorians damaged by Chevron of their primary supporter, Garbus stated. “He is being singled out because he so threatens Chevron and the fossil fuel industry.”

Chevron decreased to comment. Donziger did not right away react on Friday to ask for …