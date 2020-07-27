Lawyer who killed federal judge’s son had list of over 12 targets

Roy Den Hollander, 72, had a list of at least 12 other people who the FBI believe he may have been targeting

The misogynist lawyer who killed the son of a female New Jersey judge and a rival men’s rights lawyer before committing suicide last weekend had a list of more than a dozen other targets, including three other judges and two oncologists.

Roy Den Hollander, 72, killed Daniel Anderl, 20, and wounded his father Mark, 63, on July 19 at around 5pm at their home in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

He’d gone looking for Daniel’s mother, federal judge Esther Salas, who was in the basement of the home at the time.

It’s unclear exactly why he wanted her dead but Hollander had written in hateful, women-bashing online ramblings that she was a ‘lazy, Latina’ judge and he hated that she had been appointed by Obama.

He is now also believed to have killed Marc Angelucci, a rival men’s rights lawyer who was found dead in his home in California eight days before the shooting at Salas’ home.

It has since emerged that Hollander – who was diagnosed with melanoma recently – had a list of at least 12 other targets in his car.

He was found dead on Monday July 20 in the Catskills after shooting himself.

New York State Chief Judge, Janet DiFiore (left) was on the list as was Judge Esther Salas (right), whose son was killed

Judge Janet DiFiore, New York State’s chief judge, was on the list, as were multiple others including two oncologists and two other judges, according to The New York Times.

Their names have not been released.

The two oncologists treated Hollander, whose cancer was terminal. At the time of his death, he had claimed online to have been mistreated by two oncologists, Dr. Philip Friedlander and Dr. Sonam Sharma.

The FBI now believes Hollander killed Marc Angelucci

In a lengthy, self-published book where he complained about his life, he accused them of trying to give him ‘snake oil remedies’ and trying to rip him off.

He wrote of Friedlander: ‘This guy was really turning into my number one enemy.’

It’s unconfirmed if those were the two oncologists whose names were found on Hollander’s list.

He referred to one other doctor unfavorably, Alfred Iloreta who is a surgeon at Mt. Sinai.

Hollander had dressed up as a FedEx employee to ring the doorbell of Salas’ home in New Jersey.

Daniel, the judge’s college student son, answered and was killed. His father was shot when he went to the door to see what was happening.

By the time Judge Salas got upstairs, he had fled.

Police sources now say he was dressed similarly when he attacked Angelucci in his home in California eight days earlier.

Hollander had complained of Salas: ‘Just unbelievable, by now we should have been knocking on the U.S. Supreme Court’s door, but lady unluck stuck us with an Obama appointee.

In his self-published book, Hollander had fumed over oncologists Dr. Sonam Sharma (left) and Dr. Philip Friedlander (right). It’s unclear if they were the names on the list but in his book, he called Friedlander his ‘number one enemy’

A second photo appeared to show Den Hollander departing the California train station on July 11, the same day of Angelucci’s death

Authorities shared a photo of Den Hollander arriving at a California train station five days before Angelucci was murdered nine days before he allegedly attacked Judge Salas’ family

Hollander is believed to have killed 20-year-old Daniel Anderl (left) and injured 63-year-old Mark Anderl on Sunday night in an as-yet unexplained attack on the family

‘Female judges didn’t bother me as long as they were middle age or older black ladies.

‘They seemed to have an understanding of how life worked and were not about to be conned by any foot dragging lawyer.

‘Latinas, however, were usually a problem—driven by an inferiority complex,’ he fumed.

Later, he claimed she only became successful as a result of ‘affirmative action’.

In one racist diatribe, he wrote: ‘After Salas agreed to allow the DOJ its fourth motion to dismiss, I checked her bio.

‘It was the usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl—daddy abandoned us, we were indigent, which means they lived off of the taxpayer, but we overcame all odds.

‘Right, affirmative action got her into and through college and law school. Salas worked as an associate in an ambulance chasing firm doing basic criminal work. Left that firm to work as a public defender in the New Jersey District Court representing lumpen proletariat ne’er-do-wells. Joined 135 politically correct organizations trying to convince America that whites, especially white males, were barbarians, and all those of a darker skin complexion were victims.

‘She did, however, have one accomplishment—high school cheerleader.’