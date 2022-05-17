Varazdat Harutyunyan, the lawyer of politician Avetik Chalabyan, writes on his Facebook page.

“We have received the decision to detain Avetik Chalabyan.

It is absolutely baseless and unjustified. Even a number of positions of the defense, such as the elimination of the crime from July 1, the absence of a second person with a material interest, not avoiding the investigation, are not addressed at all. I repeat, in general.

The decision is merely a copy-paste of the investigator’s motion, allegations for which there is no justification.

Naturally, we will file an appeal immediately.

We will go into more detail in the near future. “