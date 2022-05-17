Varazdat Harutyunyan, the lawyer of politician Avetik Chalabyan, writes on his Facebook page.
“We have received the decision to detain Avetik Chalabyan.
It is absolutely baseless and unjustified. Even a number of positions of the defense, such as the elimination of the crime from July 1, the absence of a second person with a material interest, not avoiding the investigation, are not addressed at all. I repeat, in general.
The decision is merely a copy-paste of the investigator’s motion, allegations for which there is no justification.
Naturally, we will file an appeal immediately.
We will go into more detail in the near future. “
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.