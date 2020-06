Co-Founder of Legal Way NGO, lawyer Ruben Melikyan took to Facebook on Friday to decry the total ban on peaceful assemblies across Armenia amid the state of emergency extended for yet another 30 days.

“The draft decision of the us government on extending the state of emergency until July 13 has been published.

The disproportionate, unlawful, anti-democratic and unconstitutional ban on peaceful assemblies remains in place.

It’s unacceptable,” he wrote.