Lawyer slams recent tree felling, permission to construct café in Yerevan park – Panorama

Director of Armenian Forests NGO, lawyer Nazeli Vardanyan on Saturday highly condemned the recent tree felling in Mashtots Park in downtown Yerevan, which set off much outcry in the nation.

Vardanyan required a law to grant unique licenses for cutting trees as Armenia, specifically Yerevan, are dealing with scarcity of green locations.

She stressed out tree felling is ‘unacceptable’ under any situations.

“It is surprising that the municipal authorities continue to allow tree felling, arguing the trees are too old and need to be cut down. What logic is this? Cutting down any tree is unacceptable,” the lawyer informedPanorama am.

She likewise responded to the choice of Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan to permit the building and construction of a brand-new dining establishment and café in the park.

Speaking at a press conference on 4 August, the mayor stated his predecessor had actually rented part of the park to the owner of a previous café operating there till2018 He stated the latter had actually concurred to quit the ownership of the café in return for leasing the exact same plot of land belonging to the Yerevan town till 2040, for that reason the local authorities now have no right to forbid the owner from any activity in the park.

Vardanyan states the mayor’s declaration is unlawful. “Formerly, they stated such declarations came from specific …