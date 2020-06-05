Lawyer: Landmark suit against Antifa is for ‘all Americans who are threatened by these criminals’

Dhillon advised host Laura Ingraham that Ngo “continues to be stalked” and claimed the Portland authorities “continue to do nothing” to guard his security.

JOURNALIST ATTACKED BY ANTIFA SPEAKS OUT ON GROUP’S EXTREMISM

“By the way, that includes the United States attorney who I spoke to at the beginning of the process,” she mentioned. “We waited a number of months and this is a job for regulation enforcement as a result of … regulation enforcement has the instruments to go surveil and get warrants and all of that.

“It should have been law enforcement doing this action, not me,” Dhillon mentioned, “but because they refuse to do that, we cannot let Andy continue to live under these threats.”

Dhillon mentioned the suit, which incorporates claims of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional misery and violations of Oregon’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, is on behalf of each journalist who’s felt threatened by the group.

“It is not just Andy,” she mentioned. “They attack every journalist who dared to attack them and make these so-called journalists back off.”

Dhillon then turned her wrath on journalists who she says “are effectively a spokesperson for Antifa because of their liberal viewpoints.”

“They protect them and make excuses for them and demonize Andy and other journalists who criticize them,” she mentioned. “And then they use those [Saul] Alinsky tactics to make Andy the enemy.”

JOURNALIST ANDY NGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST ANTIFA

Earlier Thursday, Dhillion advised Fox News the timing of the lawsuit was unrelated to the riots which have taken place throughout the nation following the dying of George Floyd. Her feedback got here as FBI Director Christopher Wray introduced that Antifa was among the many teams that are being investigated for acts of violence in numerous cities over the previous a number of days.

“Andy is very brave and I’m proud to represent him,” Dhillon concluded, “but this is on the behalf of all Americans who are threatened by these criminals, and it has to stop.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.