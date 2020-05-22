Lawyer comments on criminal case against former Armenian football chief – Panorama

Amram Makinyan, the lawyer of former Armenian MP and President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan, has reacted to the May 21 assertion of the Investigative Committee concerning the criminal case involving his consumer.

“For now, referring to solely part of the assertion issued by the Investigative Committee yesterday, and answering the questions of many reporters without delay, I’ve to as soon as once more disappoint those that label Ruben Hayrapetyan as responsible, saying that your expectations haven’t been met once more,” the lawyer stated on Facebook.

“There is just not even a single trace of factual proof within the case that Ruben Hayrapetyan organized: 1. unlawful deprivation of liberty of H. Sh. (Hayk Shahnazaryan) in Harsnaqar Restaurant and Hotel Complex; 2. or inflicting extreme bodily ache and extreme psychological struggling to Hayk Shahnazaryan.

It is just not tough to guess why the Investigative Committee issued a press release with such wording…

It’s one factor to say, whereas it is one other factor to substantiate,” Makinyan added.