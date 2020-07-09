Lawyer asks court to drop criminal charges against ex-Armenian parliament speaker – Panorama

Aram Vardevanyan, one of many attorneys of former Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan, on Thursday filed a movement to the Yerevan court to drop criminal charges against his consumer.

“We are asking for the criminal proceedings launched against Ara Babloyan under Article 308.2 and Article 314.1 of the Criminal Code be halted,” the lawyer mentioned, stressing the actions ascribed to Babloyan don’t entail any authorized penalties.

Babloyan and different protection attorneys additionally joined the petition.

Ara Babloyan has been charged with usurpation of energy and official forgery as a part of a criminal investigation into Hrayr Tovmasyan’s appointment as chairman of Armenia’s Constitutional Court in 2018.

Charges have additionally been levelled against Arsen Babayan, the previous deputy chief of the Armenian parliament workers, as a part of the identical criminal case.

Both Babloyan and Babayan strongly deny any wrongdoing.