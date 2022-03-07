Anna Tsarukyan, the lawyer of Garnik Isagulyan, the leader of the “National Security” party in prison, told about the health condition of her client in the “Mirror” club. “We have the end of the investigation, but we do not have a corpus delicti. This is evident from the case file. As for Mr. Isagulyan’s health, it is not that good. Blood pressure rises to 210-220 degrees, to which the penitentiary medical center responds very quickly and pursues. I can not say that we have problems because Mr. Isagulyan underwent various examinations and was diagnosed with a disease. The disease has existed before, but an exacerbation has been found, in connection with which medicines have been prescribed, which we enter and they give.

On that basis, I submitted a bail petition to the court of first instance. But you do not know why it was re-signed by Judge Davit Arghamanyan, who rejected my motion for bail in such a way that I must say again, I have nothing to do with law.

What problem are we facing now? The courts in fact treat Garnik Isagulyan inhumanely, in violation of Article 3 of the Convention, which contains elements of torture. The person has diseases, and he did not bring those diseases with him from home. At his age, it is undesirable to be in prison in a penitentiary like Nubarashen with these diseases. “It is not desirable even for any other person, no matter how much the institution is being renovated,” said Anna Tsarukyan.

The lawyer suspects that Garnik Isagulyan was deliberately brought to “Nubarashen” after being held in quarantine for seven days in “Vardashen” penitentiary institution and again quarantined for seven days, which contains elements of double punishment.

Ashot HAKOBYAN