Lawsuit: Migrant workers hired to detassel in Nebraska faced substandard conditions | Agriculture

She mentioned earlier than the workers had been hired, they had been proven a menu of meal choices, together with grilled meat and hen, burritos and tacos, however for a number of days in a row had been served solely eggs, rice and onions.

In the fields, the consuming water workers acquired was soiled, previous and sizzling and smelled and tasted badly, McMahon mentioned. And at some point, an airplane spraying pesticides on an adjoining subject led to respiration issues and an bronchial asthma assault for one employee. Despite complaints, none acquired medical care, she mentioned.

They are in search of the unpaid wages, plus an equal quantity as liquidated damages, in addition to statutory damages of up to $500 per particular person, per violation, beneath the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.

They are also asking a decide to award the state fund for public faculties one time the quantity of the judgment beneath the Nebraska Wage Payment and Collection Act or two occasions the quantity of judgment for willfully unpaid wages.

In a solution filed Tuesday, Monsanto denied any working association existed between the corporate and the 13 and denied the allegations to the extent they purport to relate to Monsanto.