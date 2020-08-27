Lawsuit challenges Trump administration policy making it more difficult to for migrants to get Green Cards

The lawsuit argues that a policy modification, carried out in 2015 when Cuccinelli was leading United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, was done without a reasoning for the modification, was encouraged by “animus against immigrants of color” and was performed by an illegal acting authorities.
Seven migrants represented in the lawsuit allege that the modification, released as a “policy alert” in 2015, has actually avoided them from acquiringGreen Cards All 7 complainants have Temporary Protected Status, gain from a decades-old program that offers deportation relief to immigrants from nations with armed dispute, natural catastrophe or illness.
The Trump administration has moved to end this program for many nations, consisting of Sudan, Nicaragua, Nepal, Honduras, Haiti and El Salvador, while likewise tightening up limitations on the program.
Previously, migrants with this safeguarded status might put themselves on a path to ending up being a legal long-term citizen, or Green Card holder, in the United States if they left the United States and returned. This would void a previous deportation order, enabling them to stay in the United States forever and possibly end up being a United States person.
On December 20, 2019, the Trump administration ended this practice, avoiding this group of migrants from having a methodto get Green Cards The modification might impact …