Lawrence Okolie’s Black Lives Matter message: Infrastructure must change | Boxing News

Lawrence Okolie wants the current Black Lives Matter campaign to accomplish significant change

Lawrence Okolie believes infrastructure in society, such as employment, must change for black people to achieve equality.

The undefeated cruiserweight contender delivered a strong speech to Sky Sports about “repairing past issues” by investing in a house for his parents who did not previously own their home.

“There is a difference between this Black Lives Matter movement and the majority which I’ve seen in my short life so far,” Okolie said in regards to the movement considering that the death of George Floyd last month.

“There seems to be a growth in consciousness. More folks are aware of it. This has probably been the biggest civil rights movement since the ’60s.

“There is a lot of pressure, and hopefully it may stay on, for more justice for black people all over the globe.

“The issue is that, most of the time, light is not shone on it. People become conditioned to it.

“People aren’t likely to stand for this, the way they have stood for it before. Whether that be through protests or politically.

“That is positive to see. I want my kids to feel convenient than I felt. As long as we’re relocating the right direction, then I’m happy.

“The huge difference now? It seems like a spark. Protesting alone, or social media posts alone, defintely won’t be the change. But it sparks a change. If you don’t realise there is a problem – whether you are black, white or Asian – then you cannot attack.

“Now there are more eyes onto it.

“These are the items that spark the particular change.

“I am filled with hope because folks are wise to plenty of stuff.

“I’d prefer to see more of the infrastructure being fully a lot much easier for ethnic minorities. Socially and economically, whether it is intentional or unintentional, there is stuff to keep black people down.

“Myself? I’m beginning to do well at boxing. I came from having no profit the family. Now I have to repair past problems, such as helping my parents to buy their residence.

“In a different set-up, your family has houses which means that your build your self another house.

“I’d like to see less infrastructural racism. For example, jobs. Not being afraid to place your surname and wonder if you’re likely to get the job.

“When you get stopped by a policeman, to not feel fear.

“I feel like the infrastructure in society is slightly racist and that is one of the most important things to tackle.”