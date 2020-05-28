Lawrence Jones urges Minneapolis protesters to ‘let the system do its job’: ‘There should not be anarchy’

Protests grew increasingly stressed in Minnesota’s biggest city Wednesday day, as some shops were looted and one had been set amid a tense standoff with authorities.

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS GET HEATED, LOOTING REPORTED

Video of the protest revealed a line of officers gradually backing off from an intersection as protesters moved ahead, carrying signs and chanting “I can’t breathe.”

“That is not all cops,” Jones said of the four officers in the bothering footage — most of whom have been terminated.

“I believe the majority of cops go out every single day, trying to keep the community safe,” he clarified, “but there is that small portion that abuse their power.”

Fox News’ Mike Tobin, reporting live from the scene of the protest said he felt pepper spray deployed by police get into his eyes.

“Some of the flashbangs have been deployed, primarily from the police on the rooftop,” Tobin said at one point, standing between the lines of protesters and police officers.

GEORGE FLOYD’S COUSINS SPEAK OUT ABOUT HEARTBREAK OVER HIS DEATH IN MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CUSTODY

“These stories are real,” Jones said. ” They [the officers] deserve due process and to be attempted in the Department of lawenforcement. There should not be anarchy… rioting, but there should be rapid justice”

“Now,” he emphasized, “if the system does not do its job, then we need to have a conversation. But at least allow the investigation to take place.”

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz donated to this particular report.