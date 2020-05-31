Lawrence Jones says ‘legitimate protesters’ overshadowed by violent ‘anarchists,’ ‘antifa,’ ‘paid protesters’

“And as you already know, the [Minneapolis] mayor and the [Minnesota] governor, after data are beginning to come out, they instructed us that every one the those that they arrested have been individuals from out of state. That’s what is going on on proper now. You have those that have their very own agenda which can be anarchists, which can be a part of Antifa, which can be skilled paid protesters.

AT TRUMP REQUEST PENTAGON PUTS MILITARY POLICE ON ALERT TO GO TO MINNEAPOLIS

“I know this because as I would go to city to city, I would see some of the same faces,” Jones added. “These people’s jobs are to agitate and to stir up hatred.”

Protests happened throughout America Saturday in wake of the killing of Floyd, a black man, by the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Jones known as on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to “establish control” of the scenario.

“There has to be a clear separation between the people that are exercising constitutionally protected protest and the anarchists, the people that are there on the ground that are from the community,” Jones mentioned. “This happened Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. This is Saturday night. And it seems to be that there is no control.”

Jones known as the connection between lawmakers and group leaders “crucial,” saying that there are reputable protests who don’t need their message overtaken.

“I mean, these are the main people that are here, are legitimate protesters that feel like there is injustice, and there is, going on in this country and they’re speaking out against it,” Jones mentioned. “And they don’t want that message to be clouded by people that are agitators and looters, that … have their own agenda.”