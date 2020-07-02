Lawrence Jones describes confrontation with Black Lives Matters protesters at ‘New York CHAZ’

NY CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SLASHING $1B FROM NYPD BUDGET

Hundreds of protesters have continued their occupation of the realm round City Hall — which Jones described as “New York CHAZ” — following Tuesday night time’s City Council vote that included $837 million in finances cuts and funding reallocations from the New York Police Department.

Jones then performed a clip of individuals he described as Black Lives Matters protesters asking him to go away the realm.

“You need to leave,” one male protester advised Jones, making an attempt to to cowl a digicam lens with his hand. “You need to get out right now.”

Jones advised the protester to not contact him earlier than asking the protester and a feminine companion, “Are you out here for black lives?” The pair declined to reply the query.

“All the people that were supposed to be there for black lives didn’t want a black reporter out there reporting on the facts,” Jones advised Hannity.

“But the question that we’re asking, Sean,” Jones continued, “is why is not the remainder of the press reporting on the violence, the the truth that that is funded by exterior teams? We’ve even seen [graffiti reading] ‘Death to America.’ Now, you might keep in mind that from the [Ayatollah of Iran]. We noticed cops depicted as pigs.

“The only reason why we’re able to do this shot, Sean, is because law enforcement is literally right behind us,” Jones stated. “But on the other side, they decided to use intimidation tactics to keep us from doing this live shot here today.”

