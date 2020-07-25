Lawrence Jones: Big-city ‘anarchists’ using George Floyd’s death ‘as a shield’

“As you know Jason, I’ve been on the ground reporting on all these liberal cities for a while,” Jones stated. “I spent the better part of last year going to every single city — talking about the death, poverty and destruction in these communities. It’s not just the anti-law-enforcement rhetoric but the fact that they are willing to let the cities burn.”

JUDGE REJECTS OREGON’S DEMAND TO STOP ARRESTS BY FEDERAL AGENTS IN PORTLAND

“The most disgusting part about this is, this started being about George Floyd — and you have a bunch of paid anarchists who are now trying to use George Floyd’s death as a shield when this has nothing to do with them. These people have their own agenda — they are anarchists and they are paid — they’re willing to take over ‘zones’.”

Jones included that there is no responsibility in community workplaces in these cities, stating leaders like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler have actually stopped working in theirNo 1 obligation: keeping citizens safe.

“Average Americans who don’t even care about the politics of a Democrat or Republican Party, are fearful right now because they see what is happening to their cities,” Jones included.

Later, Jones stated he would encourage President Trump to push the Republican National Committee to head out and fill deep space being left by stopping working Democratic leaders in the cities.

“I think he should hold the Republican National Committee accountable. These are American citizens … it is our duty to fight for life from the womb to the tomb. The only way we can win is changing what’s happening in those communities. You can’t change it if you are not there,” he stated.

Jones included that he has actually consulted with citizens of hard-hit cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore who highlight that they do not care where the assistance originates from, they simply require it quickly.