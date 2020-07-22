Lawn bowls club near other NSW coronavirus cluster club forced to shut down

A lawn bowls club has been forced to close its door after a group of members tested positive for coronavirus.

Club Malua in Malua Bay on the NSW south coast was forced to shut on Wednesday after several members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The confirmed patients attended the club on July 7, 8 and 12, with NSW Health authorities notifying management, who closed the business for two weeks.

‘Cabra Bowls Group have made the decision to close the club and the bowling greens effective immediately,’ a Club Malua Facebook update reads.

Club Malua (pictured) in Malua Bay on the NSW south coast was forced to shut on Wednesday after members were diagnosed with COVID-19

‘A deep clean of the premises will be outsourced to a certified cleaning company at the very earliest availability.

‘The club will remain closed for a period of 14 days per the recommended guidelines.

‘All staff and patrons who have visited the club on these days have had their contact details provided to NSW Health.

‘We are very committed to the safety of our staff, customers, and wider community and will continue to operate under the advice which NSW Health has provided to us.

‘NSW Health has advised those with symptoms to get tested and stay home.’

The closure follows on from a growing coronavirus cluster at the nearby Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

Several members were diagnosed with COVID-19 after visiting the club on July 7, 8 and 12. Pictured: a nurse at the Bondi Beach coronavirus pop up test facility on Wednesday

Eight confirmed cases have been linked to the Batemans Bay site, but there are fears more people could have been infected.

NSW recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following an outbreak which started at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in the city’s south-west.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state was on ‘high alert’ for further spread of the deadly respiratory illness.

She said the next few weeks for NSW were ‘critical’ to slowing the spread of the virus in Australia’s most populated state.

‘If we manage get on top of the community transmission at this stage, we have a much better chance of continuing the move forward in a positive way,’ she said.