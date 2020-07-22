Lawmakers perplexed by billions in unspent Covid-19 testing money

“It’s probably a logistical problem as much as anything else, but yeah, it’s a concern,” said Republican. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

As negotiations have ramped up involving the White House and Senate Republicans in recent days on whether to include more funding for testing in the next round of stimulus , the White House pushed against more money within the weekend, arguing that billions remain unspent. But lawmakers and aides — who estimate the rest of the amount at about $7 billion to $8 billion — say they’ve been not able to get a clear answer to why that money hasn’t been touched in the initial place.

In April, Congress passed legislation that included $25 billion in additional funds for testing and contact tracing. The money — which included $11 billion that went to states — was put into the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund at the Department of Health and Human Services. Months later, aides and lawmakers say they aren’t sure why so much still hasn’t been spent.

“They’ve never believed we should test,” Sen. Patty Murray, the most notable Democrat on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, told CNN. “We’ve got to keep pushing.”

One Democratic aide familiar with discussions around the money said there is some speculation that it absolutely was tied up at the Office of Management and Budget level, but there was no clear evidence whether the holdup had happened for any particular reason or was only a symptom of pushing billions out the entranceway quickly. Behind the scenes, lawmakers of both parties have asked the administration to spell out why the money remains unused. Four Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee sent a letter directly to President Donald Trump this week asking for answers. "In April, Congress appropriated $25 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act specifically to expand testing capacity and conduct surveillance and contact tracing to ensure we were prepared for yet another spike in cases. Yet based on the latest information from the Department of Health and Human Services, 3 months later fewer than half of the money provided has been obligated by the federal government and gaps in testing capacity and contact tracing are pervasive," said the Democrats' letter, signed by Murray alongside Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Richard Durbin of Illinois and Jon Tester of Montana. The letter also demanded that the administration explain why billions in funding to develop the Strategic National Stockpile hadn't been used as reports show that states are once more struggling to find sufficient personal protective equipment to weather the pandemic. Republicans have urged the administration in recent weeks to ramp up its response to the coronavirus as polls show the President lagging in key swing states and dragging rank-and-file Republicans up for reelection down with him. "We have to up our game in testing. This is a worldwide problem," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who's a detailed ally of Trump's, told reporters Tuesday. Republicans also strongly rebuked the administration's argument that more funding wasn't needed for testing and contact tracing in the following stimulus bill, saying that position not merely put the country's testing capabilities at an increased risk, but also ignored the political realities of the situation. "You would have to try hard to come up with a more tone-deaf position," one GOP aide said within the weekend. On Monday, members flat-out pushed straight back against the Trump administration's position that more money for testing was not needed. "I just think that's wrong," said Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican.

