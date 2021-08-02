Lawmaker shot at Jonestown compares Trump to cult leader Jim Jones

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), who was shot by members of the Peoples Temple during the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, says she sees similarities between cult leader Jim Jones and former President Donald Trump in the way they use their charisma to connect with disillusioned American and act as “merchants of deceit.” Speier was shot five times on an airstrip in Guyana while accompanying a lawmaker to investigate the nearby cult.
