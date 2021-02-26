Lawmaker: Digital tax ensures Big Tech pays their fair share

Just days after Maryland became the first state in the country to impose a tax on digital advertising targeting Big Tech, lobbying groups representing companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google are trying to stop it.
Maryland State Senate President Ben Ferguson says that technology companies who make over $100 million a year in ad sales have benefited from public investment and should pay their fair share.
