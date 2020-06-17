Lawmaker blasts Amazon’s ‘performative’ support of Black Lives Matter movement

“Corporations have been quick to share expressions of support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the public outrage over the murders of Black Americans like George Floyd at the hands of police,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Unfortunately, a lot of of these gestures have now been performative at best. Calling on Congress to regulate facial recognition technology is one of these gestures. However, Amazon – as an international leader in technology and innovation – has a unique opportunity before them to place substantive action behind their sentiments of ‘solidarity with the Black community’ by not trying to sell a flawed product to police, and instead, play a critical role in ending systemic racism in our nation’s criminal justice system,” the California lawmaker continued.

Gomez also asks pointed questions concerning the retail giant’s commitment regarding facial recognition technology, including:

Will the moratorium affect current contracts with police agencies?

Will Amazon stop the development of its facial-recognition system throughout the moratorium?

Will the moratorium encompass both local and federal law enforcement agencies beyond the authorities, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)?

In addition to the facial-recognition policy change, which Amazon failed to explicitly connect to the Black Lives Matter protests, the business announced $10 million in donations to racial justice organizations.

Fox News reached out to Amazon for touch upon the letter and will update this article as needed.