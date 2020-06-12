Lawless In Seattle: Anarchist ‘Autonomous Zone’ Preventing Police From Responding To Violent Crimes

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said that officers are unable to answer a rising level of violent crime in a very so-called ‘autonomous zone’ established by anarchists in the city.

Best told reporters that calls for the help of law enforcement “have more than tripled” in the period of time that a police precinct in the six-block area was abandoned.

“These are responses to emergency calls — rapes, robberies, and all sorts of violent acts that have been occurring in the area that we’re not able to get to,” she explained.

“If that is your mother, your sister, your cousin, your neighbor’s kid that is being raped, robbed, assaulted, otherwise victimized, you’re not going to want to have to report that it took the police three times longer to get there to provide services to them,” warned Best.

Seattle’s police chief is a big party pooper. She claims that 911 calls from CHAZ, Seattle’s Autonomous Zone, have tripled. Calls related to “rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts” ‘re going unanswered, since the good folks of CHAZ have disbanded law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/yB2pif3zfV — Mike (@Doranimated) June 12, 2020

Summer of Love

Earlier, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, defended her city’s decision to abandon the police precinct and said the takeover by rioters was “more like a block party atmosphere.”

Rapes and assaults aren’t a block party, Ms. Durkan.

Remarkably, she also described the uprising taking place in her city as a potential “summer of love.”

“Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists’ takeover of her city, ‘it is a Summer of Love’. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue,” President Trump responded on Twitter.

He added, “The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan suggests “we could have the summer of love” when asked by @ChrisCuomo just how long the “autonomous zone” in her city would continue therefore. “The police will be policing in there,” she adds. “…We take public safety very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/lLpQrApEc4 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2020

President Trump has repeatedly called out Durkan for her inept handling of the crisis in her city and her willful ignorance about what is going on.

“I will tell you, when they [Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Durkan] don’t straighten that situation out, we’re likely to straighten it out,” Trump pledged.

Now the Seattle Police Chief is confirming – where in fact the mayor fantasizes about a ‘summer of love’ protest, the reality is dictating it’s a ‘summer of crime.’

This is what goes on when Democrats are permitted to run your city.