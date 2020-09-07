Law specialist calls on Egypt to cooperate in probe into death of Morsi’s son – Middle East Monitor

Co-founder and head of the 37th Guernica Chambers of International Justice in London, Toby Cadman, has called on Egyptian authorities to “fully and unconditionally cooperate in the investigation” into the death of Abdullah Morsi, son of the late President, Mohamed Morsi, and to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

Cadman said in a statement that two months prior to his death, Abdullah had appointed him as a legal adviser in the case of his father, Mohamed Morsi, who also died in prison.

According to the statement, Abdullah was killed outside his home on 4 September 2019, allegedly by Randa Ali Shaker Ali Asran, 36, whose information and testimony present “a number of highly conflicting results”.

The statement added that the Egyptian authorities’ account of Abdullah’s death is “contradictory and outright false as Asran, contrary to what the authorities claimed at the time, was not alone at the time of Abdullah’s death”.

The statement said, the legal team has obtained information confirming that “Abdullah was transported in his car a distance of more than 20 kilometres to a hospital after he took his last breath as a result of having been injected with a lethal substance, and he was not transferred to nearby hospitals, intentionally, until after he had died.”

