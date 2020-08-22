Law school graduates left frustrated, confused and financially struggling due to exam postponements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The test law school graduates must pass to become a licensed Florida lawyer has been delayed three times so far this summer.

I-Team investigator Adam Walser uncovered that the state failed to act on early warnings of problems with the system.

That has now left students confused, frustrated and struggling to pay the bills.

“We had spent months studying,” said Florida State University Law School graduate Raiza Leal.

She has been cramming for the Florida bar exam in between feeding and changing her infant daughter.

Leal is one of more than 3,4000 people who were scheduled to take the exam at the Tampa Convention Center on July 28-29.

But weeks before the exam, COVID-19 infection numbers in Florida were rapidly rising.

“It was in July, less than a month away from the bar exam when they finally said ‘OK, OK, OK… We’ll do a remote exam but we’re gonna have to push the date back,’” she said.

The state moved the exam online for August 18 before realizing it was the same day as Florida’s primary elections.

So the test got bumped again to August 19.

But in the weeks leading up to that exam, there were problems with the software that examinees were supposed to use to take the exam.

“People’s computers were overheating, their batteries on…