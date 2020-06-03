‘Law & Order’ spinoff fires writer after he appeared to make threatening social media post

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf mentioned in a press release, simply hours after Gore’s post started making rounds on social media. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

In a Facebook post screencapped and circulated on social media, Gore, previously a writer on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.,” appeared to share a photograph of himself, holding what seemed like a big gun.

In a touch upon his personal post, Gore wrote, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf—-ers up who are trying to f— w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Gore relies in Los Angeles, the place each peaceable demonstrations and a few heated protests and looting have taken place in current days throughout the town, together with on and round Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.