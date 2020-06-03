‘Law & Order’ spinoff fires writer after he appeared to make threatening social media post

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf mentioned in a press release, simply hours after Gore’s post started making rounds on social media. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”
In a Facebook post screencapped and circulated on social media, Gore, previously a writer on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.,” appeared to share a photograph of himself, holding what seemed like a big gun.
In a touch upon his personal post, Gore wrote, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf—-ers up who are trying to f— w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”
Gore relies in Los Angeles, the place each peaceable demonstrations and a few heated protests and looting have taken place in current days throughout the town, together with on and round Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.
CNN has reached out to a consultant for Gore for remark.
The Facebook web page related to Gore, whose different credit embody “Chicago P.D.” and CW’s “Cult,” not seems seen when searched on the location.
Chris Meloni is ready to return to the “Law & Order” universe within the upcoming spinoff, with Wolf alum Matt Olmstead as showrunner.
Gore left a place as an government producer for “S.W.A.T” to take the job on the Meloni-led sequence.
In response to the firing, Ice-T, who starred with Meloni on “Law & Order: SVU,” applauded the transfer.