Let me say at once that I do not like the journalistic style when my young colleagues, due to the political position of their media, “jump in the face of politicians” in an attempt to “spoil” those people. It seems to me that this is not a matter of journalism, but of political propaganda. Let’s admit that most of the media outlets today are engaged in propaganda, and many journalists from both the government and the opposition do so with the same aggression, formulating their “questions” as accusations, trying not to provide information with their materials or to analyze the situation, but only to whip, blame, cause pain. It is clear that this is the demand not only for their editorial offices, but also for the readers and users. I would not say that it is a purely Armenian phenomenon, it is like that all over the world. No one can say that CNN, for example, did not campaign during Trump’s presidency. In my opinion, the media outlet can not have a weekly program with, say, “Another lie of President Trump.”

But it is my personal approach, which is conditioned by my character, taste, worldview. My colleagues can build their business the way they want, I do not want to force my opinion on anyone. As an individual, I have the right to express my opinion, it will not have “legislative consequences”. But the authorities do not have the right to use their leverage to legitimize their purely subjective views on journalistic ethics. These ideas are not only subjective, but also one-sided. they will apply only to opposition journalists and bypass their own, who, I repeat, are as aggressive as the opposition.

It is about giving state institutions the right to deprive a journalist of his accreditation. It is not a secret for anyone that we are talking about a specific institution, the National Assembly, in the corridors of which the nervous CP members do not want to answer the questions of the opposition journalists, they do not want to give them such trouble. Under this law, CP members will get rid of headaches, although they often behave like hooligans. And pro-government journalists will continue to ask opposition MPs the same questions. Only journalists who are not wanted by the CP will be punished.

I think the authorities should not have the right to deprive a journalist of his or her credentials, no matter how he or she behaves. It would be ideal if such issues remain not at the discretion of the government, but are resolved within the inner circle of journalists. In particular, the issue of deprivation of accreditation of a journalist who has behaved inappropriately should be resolved by non-governmental organizations specializing in this field. Unfortunately, there is no NGO in Armenia that is reputable for most media outlets. For example, I trust the Media Ethics Monitoring Body. If that structure offers to change the journalist of “Aravot” accredited in any state institution, I will consider that proposal reasonable. Although I do not rule out that our journalist will give such an opportunity.

Aram Abrahamyan