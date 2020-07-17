Law firm that insisted its employees come into the office is site of a coronavirus cluster

AS OF JULY 16:

* 317 new cases, the 11th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and the biggest daily total in Australia since the start of the pandemic

* Two deaths confirmed since Tuesday, bringing the state’s toll to 29 and the national figure to 111

* 4750 cases across Victoria since the pandemic began

* 2128 active cases

* 388 healthcare workers are among the cases, with 150 currently active

* 109 patients in hospital, 29 in intensive care

* 28 of the new cases attached to known outbreaks

* 289 under investigation

* 1.2 million tests done since testing began

THE NEW CASES INCLUDE:

* 6 cases at HWL Ebsworth Lawyers in the CBD

* 7 more cases associated with Al-Taqwa College with that outbreak now at 157

* 4 more cases have been associated with Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham taking that outbreak to 37

* 31 now associated with to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon, a rise in two from Wednesday

* 8 more cases at JBS abattoir in Brooklyn taking the final amount of infections to 29

* 23 total cases now associated with Glendale Aged Care in Werribee

* 21 cases in total associated with Estia Health in Ardeer

* 19 cases have already been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping

* 16 cases are now actually linked to the Alfred Hospital

* 16 cases attached to Brunswick Private Hospital

* 15 cases associated with LaManna Supermarket Essendon

* 5 now linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

PUBLIC HOUSING TOWERS:

* 250 cases in residents of various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington

* 41 residents of various public housing towers in Carlton have tested positive

CHANGES TO SURGERY:

* All category three elective surgery paused in metropolitan Melbourne

* Elective surgery will soon be reduced to no more than 50 per cent of usual activity across all public hospitals and 75 per cent in private hospitals

* No changes to elective surgery in regional Victoria

FINES:

* 65 fines have been issued by police since Wednesday

* 17 of the infringements were issued at vehicle checkpoints

* Police have done 3284 spot checks on people at domiciles, businesses and public places and checked 21,713 cars at checkpoints since Wednesday