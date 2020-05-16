Law firm hackers plan to release Bruce Springsteen, Diddy, U2’s business deals on dark web

The US Secret Service and the FBI are persevering with to probe hacking group REvil, who attacked the server of legal professional Allen Grubman’s NYC firm and stole 756 gigabytes of confidential paperwork relating to his firm’s shoppers together with Lady Gaga, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Priyanka Chopra and Bette Midler.

On Thursday the hackers upped the ante by doubling their ransom calls for and threatening to publish “a ton of dirty laundry” on President Donald Trump — who just isn’t a shopper of the NYC regulation firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks — subsequent week if the regulation firm didn’t pay in full. It stays unclear if the hackers claims to have dust on Trump are true.

HACKERS DEMAND $21M FROM LA ATTORNEY WITH A-LIST TALENT

A supply with information of the hack informed Page Six, “Grubman isn’t going to pay these cyber-terrorists a penny, so it is likely all his files will end up released by the hackers. The interesting details in there could include U2’s lucrative publishing deals with Universal, worth an estimated $300 million, as well as Springsteen’s deal with Netflix, estimated to be worth $20 million, as well as how much Diddy actually made in that Ciroc vodka deal.”

The source added, “Often, the most damaging details are in the personal emails of the stars and the executives — which is what happened with the 2014 Sony hack. But it is not known how many personal emails have been stolen from the Grubman hackers.” The hackers haven’t particularly threatened to reveal particulars on these stars nor these particular deals.

On Thursday REvil posted a number of paperwork relating to Lady Gaga on their dark web website, however most appeared to be normal business contracts.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.