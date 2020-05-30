Law enforcement presence in Twin Cities will “triple in size” in response to protests

Protesters march on the freeway amidst site visitors in Miami, on May 30. WPLG

Due to current occasions, Miami-Dade County and Miami metropolis officers have postponed a fireworks show deliberate in honor of hospital staff on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance to a press release from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“The sound of fireworks could easily be mistaken for explosions, and we want to make sure that all of our residents are safe and able to exercise their First Amendment right to protest without any fear of violence,” the assertion mentioned.

Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are conscious peaceable protests in downtown have develop into unruly.

“Mayor Gimenez is concerned that protesters have moved their demonstration onto I-95 this afternoon, creating a dangerous situation for themselves and others. This is not the place or way to protest,” the assertion mentioned.