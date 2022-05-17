Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection և Public Affairs, informed on her Facebook page that the EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin responded to her notes on the current situation in Armenia.



Taguhi Tovmasyan’s post ․ “The violence used by the security forces against the citizens who raised their voices in protest through peaceful action is continuous in today’s Armenia. The police allow themselves to spit on the demonstrator, to drag the deputies. Unfortunately, we also have obvious political persecutions, searches of the opposition’s apartment, unfounded arrests, the chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security urges to involve the protesters in the quarterly rallies. We have reached a point where Armenian citizens are being fired for participating in the action and sharing videos on social media. ”



Response of EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin ․ “EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin responded to the letters, noting that she had discussed the issues raised with the RA Minister of Justice, who informed that some cases are already being investigated. Ambassador Victorin emphasizes that law enforcement and the police must refrain from the use of disproportionate force.

It is possible that people will be able to express their opinions freely and that the media will be able to carry out their professional duties freely. It is very possible that all parties will condemn any act of violence that comes from both sides.

Ambassador Victorin did not comment on specific cases, noting that it is a matter for law enforcement and the courts. It is the duty of citizens և civil servants to observe the laws of the Republic of Armenia և the Constitution, which protect human rights, as well as clarify their responsibilities.

In his letter, Ambassador Victorin states that he was also informed about the incident in Gyumri, where, despite calls by opposition leaders for a peaceful protest, information was circulated about violence against four men aged 74-84 by young opposition protesters. The ambassador called on the protesters to refrain from insults and provocations.

“The EU delegation is in constant contact with the ombudsman’s office, I assure you that we will continue to follow up on all events,” the ambassador concluded.