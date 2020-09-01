Lavrov:Armenia, Azerbaijan interested in final peace over Nagorno-Karabakh – Armenian News

Armenia and Azerbaijan are truly interested in reaching a final offer over Nagoorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) to deal with the existing unpredictabilities, the Russian foreign minister stated Tuesday, talking about his personal talks with both counties’ leading diplomats.

Sergey Lavrov revealed the program of his settlements with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov as he dealt with a conference with the professors and trainees of Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“We have the kind of feeling that both sides are interested in calming this situation down to resume the meetings which the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group regularly conduct in the region,” TASS News Agency estimated him as sayig.

In his current interview with Interfax, FM Mnatsakanyan dealt with the possible systems of reaching a final peace over Artsakh, revealing a desire to meet Azerbaijan’s foreign minister.

“Armenia, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh are interested in establishing a stable peace in the region. That will be possible through reaching an agreement based on mutual concessions. Unilateral concessions are ruled out. They cannot possibly have any prospect. The peace process has been and remains a key priority for us for settling the conflict,” he stated, connecting a high top priority to the problem.

The minister likewise worried …